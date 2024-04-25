Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 29th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

TSE CP traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$112.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$108.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$123.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,715. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.88.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

