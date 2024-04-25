Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 29th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
TSE CP traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$112.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$108.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$123.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.88.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
