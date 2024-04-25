First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

First Community Bankshares stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.00. 2,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,142. The stock has a market cap of $609.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $39.23.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $42.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.98 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Equities research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

