Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Earns Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSU. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.63.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

TSE:TSU opened at C$43.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.7177792 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. In related news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. Insiders have sold a total of 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

