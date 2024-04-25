Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 212,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,429. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.
