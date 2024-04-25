Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 212,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,429. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.02.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,554.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $224,073.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,682.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,358 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

