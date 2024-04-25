Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 927 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.16. 4,408,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,648,605. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $158.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.