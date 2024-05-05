Amalgamated Bank Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $143.62. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.25.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,357. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.