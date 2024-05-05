GXChain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.14 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $32.14 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000930 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000654 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

