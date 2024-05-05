LSV Asset Management Raises Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,976 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $92,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Carter’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Up 0.9 %

CRI traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 868,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,757. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $88.03.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Carter’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.