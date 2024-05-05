LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 184.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,034,741 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 670,939 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.21% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $78,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,244 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,322 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,181 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.25. 7,399,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,487. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

