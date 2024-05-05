Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,800,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 64.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,222,000 after buying an additional 404,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,052,000 after acquiring an additional 389,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

NYSE CAH opened at $98.91 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.56 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.09.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

