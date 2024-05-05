Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,111 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 188,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 90,296 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GEHC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.