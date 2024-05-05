Meter Governance Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $191,373.36 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,611,567 coins and its circulating supply is 35,973,898 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,605,184 with 35,969,087 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.41268621 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $196,686.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

