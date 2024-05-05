Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after buying an additional 104,141 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,266,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,447,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,602,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 900,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,339,000 after acquiring an additional 101,685 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

DD stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

