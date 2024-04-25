Theta Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $772.95 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $772.95 million and approximately $95.16 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00055447 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00021331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001133 BTC.

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,526,051,598 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

