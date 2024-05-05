Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after buying an additional 465,223 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 42.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,951,000 after buying an additional 338,838 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after buying an additional 338,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,245,000 after buying an additional 321,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $92.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.84. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

View Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.