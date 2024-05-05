Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,173.52

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,173.52 ($27.30) and traded as high as GBX 2,292 ($28.79). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,240 ($28.14), with a volume of 146,002 shares trading hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,150 ($27.01) to GBX 2,250 ($28.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
