Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.04

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $4.18. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 126,984 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,130 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

