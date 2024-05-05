NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.43

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and traded as high as $57.45. NEXT shares last traded at $57.45, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands.
NEXT Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40.
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.
