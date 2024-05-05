Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.79. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 2,530 shares traded.

Ellomay Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $186.97 million, a P/E ratio of 111.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of Ellomay Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns seven photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

