Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $87.70

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.70 and traded as high as $88.54. Givaudan shares last traded at $88.46, with a volume of 12,613 shares traded.
Givaudan Trading Up 1.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Givaudan Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.9745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.90.
About Givaudan
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
