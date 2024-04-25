TD Cowen Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $290.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.00.

NYSE:DHR opened at $250.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.78. The stock has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 540.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

