Syon Capital LLC Purchases 90 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $10.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $902.51. 1,111,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,225. The stock has a market cap of $356.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $956.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $801.54. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.