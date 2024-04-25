Syon Capital LLC Has $968,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Syon Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.68. The company had a trading volume of 600,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,100. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average is $94.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.