Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.10. 259,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,514. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.