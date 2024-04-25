Syon Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.13. 3,274,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

