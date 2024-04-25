Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April 25th (ACHC, AKZOY, CORT, DGX, DOCS, EBAY, EGBN, FIVE, LGIH, LIVN)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 25th:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $180.00 price target on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $220.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $400.00 target price on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. SVB Leerink LLC currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

