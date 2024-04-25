Short Interest in Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Decreases By 82.6%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Ambu A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AMBBY remained flat at $15.85 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 207. Ambu A/S has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60.
Ambu A/S Company Profile
