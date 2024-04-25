Short Interest in Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Decreases By 82.6%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMBBY remained flat at $15.85 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 207. Ambu A/S has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

