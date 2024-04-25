RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in RTX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in RTX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $101.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $103.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.