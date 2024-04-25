Reliance (NYSE:RS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.900 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $4.70 to $4.90 EPS.

Reliance Trading Down 9.8 %

RS stock traded down $30.71 on Thursday, hitting $282.85. 236,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,033. Reliance has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RS

About Reliance

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.