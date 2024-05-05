IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.95-11.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.325-15.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.53 billion.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $223.37. 1,052,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,136. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

