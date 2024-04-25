ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $53.71

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.71, but opened at $50.90. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $51.68, with a volume of 29,382,299 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.