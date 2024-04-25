ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $53.71

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.71, but opened at $50.90. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $51.68, with a volume of 29,382,299 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.