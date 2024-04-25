Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 12,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.55. 1,394,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $152.04.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

