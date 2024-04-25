Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 71,542 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,542 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,957,000 after buying an additional 82,079 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,461,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,452,000 after buying an additional 126,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EEM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,952,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,918,457. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

