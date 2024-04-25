NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 370 Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 28.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after purchasing an additional 659,471 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter worth approximately $30,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 55.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 219,819 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 175.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 169,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 34.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 355,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,073 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $105.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.