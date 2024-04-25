NEAR Protocol Price Hits $6.94 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.94 or 0.00010710 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and approximately $657.32 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00055519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00021394 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00012995 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,187,734,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,751,505 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,187,640,329 with 1,065,580,626 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.81816656 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $707,605,253.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.