ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $568,312.04

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $568,312.04 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00053612 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00036202 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

