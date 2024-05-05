Waves Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, Waves has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $274.90 million and approximately $30.29 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00003742 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 114,512,710 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, created by entrepreneur Sasha Ivanov in 2016. It provides backend support for Web 3.0 services and is designed to raise security, reliability, and speed of IT systems. Its purpose-designed tools make it easy and accessible to develop and run dApps, leveraging the properties of blockchain systems for security, auditability, verifiability, and trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves has released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has developed into a constantly-growing platform with a broad infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

