Gaimin Price Down 10.3% This Week (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Gaimin has a market cap of $47.68 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.0075038 USD and is down -7.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,264,798.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

