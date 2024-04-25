Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0687 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,731.36 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00087404 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00035165 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012881 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.