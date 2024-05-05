Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $815,000 Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Long Walk Management LP acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $23,318,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RH stock traded up $13.04 on Friday, hitting $275.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,387. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.52 and its 200-day moving average is $267.58.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RH. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.15.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

