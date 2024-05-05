Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $480.60. 547,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,434. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $523.29 and a 200-day moving average of $512.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

