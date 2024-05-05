Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 7,833 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Lennar worth $24,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 85.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Lennar by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

