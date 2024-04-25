Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.13. 3,198,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,177. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

