MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

MEIP opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.20). MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 39.06%. Research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

