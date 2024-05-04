Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 8.38%.
Socket Mobile Trading Up 0.9 %
Socket Mobile stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.
Socket Mobile Company Profile
