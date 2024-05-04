Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 8.38%.

Socket Mobile Trading Up 0.9 %

Socket Mobile stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.