TD Cowen Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $58.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $91.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on W

Wayfair Trading Up 8.4 %

Wayfair stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.59. 8,825,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. Wayfair has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analysts expect that Wayfair will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $250,794.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,156 shares of company stock worth $5,465,688 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.