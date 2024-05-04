Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21), Briefing.com reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MSGS traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $184.65. 156,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,202. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $164.79 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.45.

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $3,345,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 164,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,688.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,176 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,793. Company insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

