Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Stock Position Reduced by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 998,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 389,214 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 96,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 44,862 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 63,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 43,904 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

PAC traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,065. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.62.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $520.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

