Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 83 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $527.63. 669,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $534.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

