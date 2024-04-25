Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,136,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,777,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,360,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,100.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,052 shares of company stock worth $3,837,142. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE TNET opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 87.97% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNET. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

